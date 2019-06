How To Become A Raptors Superfan (In 5 Minutes Or Less)

A lot of Toronto food and drink folk seem to think so, based on the newly launched “Kawine and Dine” program where participating restaurants have offered the superstar free food for life if he stays in Toronto. (Note: They stand to gain a lot of business from Toronto’s status as a basketball city.) Most experts would agree he is the best ever to sport the Raptor’s jersey — better than Vince, better than Bosh. His trade (in exchange for Demar Derozan, who has some thoughts on being thrown under the bus ) is seen as the reason the Raptor’s have (finally!) ascended to the finals. Here’s a piece from the Washington Post on whether Kawhi or Steph Curry or Kevin Durant currently holds the “best in the league” title. As for whether he’ll stay after become eligible for free-agent status post-season: People have been assuming he’ll go back to California, but (this just in!) reports that Kawhi recently bought a house in Toronto tell a different story. Plus he apparently signed up for a Hudson’s Bay Points Card , which is about as Canadian as it gets.