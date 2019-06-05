How To Become A Raptors Superfan (In 5 Minutes Or Less)

The Raptors’ defense strategy in Game 3 could be interesting. Flash back to the clinching basket of GSW’s Game 2 victory made by Andre Iguodala. The veteran forward only got a clear shot because not one, not two, but three different Raptors all guarding Steph Curry. Was it a bad call? Hard to say. But according to Curry (who gave an interview after the game), it was “disrespectful.” Which frankly, sounds a little precious (and maybe a strategy to shame us out of guarding his ass in Game 3). Besides — he called our fourth quarter defense “janky” so who’s disrespectful now, Steph?