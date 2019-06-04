Queen Elizabeth II (Maybe) Threw Shade At President Trump With Her Outfit

Right now, Donald and Melania Trump are in the United Kingdom for a three-day visit. Ahead of Trump's visit, he called our “Melanated Mona” Meghan Markle a “nasty woman” after she criticized him in a 2016 appearance on "The Nightly Show With Larry Wilmore." During the interview, Meghan chided Trump for his “divisive” and “misogynistic” behavior. “You don’t really want the kind of world that he’s painting," she said.
Perhaps that's why Markle’s grandmother-in-law Queen Elizabeth II may have been trolling Trump with her ruby tiara worn during their time together.
On Monday, HRH welcomed Trump and his third wife, Melania, at Buckingham Palace. He was the guest of honor at a state banquet. For the occasion, the Queen wore a cream dress, royal blue sash, and her Burmese Ruby tiara. Twitter is convinced this was a subtle way to shade Trump as ruby stones are believed to protect the person wearing it from illness and evil.
"That's the Burmese Ruby Tiara. It was designed by Her Majesty herself in 1973 using gems from her collection. It consists of 96 rubies that were gifted to HM The Queen by the people of (then) Burma as a symbolic protection against illness and evil. Make of it what you will," one person tweeted.
In another tweet, the same person shared that "aside from the usual, she's also wearing the Orders of King Georges V & V1, plus the crown jewels necklace & earrings of Queen Victoria. She couldn't be more clearly declaring herself Monarch than if she'd dragged the crown jewels themselves out for the evening" — the usual being the Royal Victorian Order (sash) & the insignia of the Coldstream Guards.
It wouldn't be the first time HRH trolled Trump with her jewelry. Last summer, she may have shaded Trump with three different brooches during his state visit in July, including one that she wore to her mother's funeral. And that's not where it stops. The suit she wore with the funeral pin is the same one she wore to Parliament following the Brexit vote, which @SamaruiKnitter referred to as Queen Elizabeth II’s “Official Outfit of Don’t Wanna.”
It’s also thought that the hat she wore to the royal wedding was a nod to the European Union. And while we admit that this is all a lot of supposition on the part of, well, everyone, we’d be lying if we said there wasn’t a small part of us that was yelling ‘YAS QUEEN!’
