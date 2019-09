A Funny Thing Happened When Melania Trump Got Dressed Yesterday

We're often left to our own devices to decode Trump's clothing decisions. Why would she wear a Zara jacket featuring the phrase “I REALLY DON’T CARE, DO U?” to visit migrant children in Texas? Or those ' storm stilettos ' during a visit to tour the damage that Houston endured during Hurricane Harvey. What about the white pantsuit (maybe?) thought to be a nod to Hillary Clinton and suffragettes? But if Hervé Pierre, Trump's stylist since her husband's inauguration , had helped create this latest look, all we want to know is why?