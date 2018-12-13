A new poll from CNN shows that only 43% of Americans appreciate Melania Trump, her dedication to colonial cosplay, her Christmas decorating skills, and her enviable collection of evening gloves.
CNN reports that the First Lady's popularity peaked in early May at 57%, shortly after attending Barbara Bush's funeral. In June, after a three-week period during which she went dark, she still maintained a 51% approval rating.
Trump has been more visible lately, joining the president at the G20, speaking about opioid abuse, and decking out the People's House in crimson for the holidays.
Trump's approval rating is highest with older, white, male Republicans and conservatives, and lowest with younger, college-educated women.
While her ratings have slipped precipitously, they are still higher than when her husband first took office — her favorability then was at an all time low of 36%.
