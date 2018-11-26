Melania Trump Is Dreaming Of A Blood Red Christmas

Melania Trump would like you to know she heard your criticisms of last year's (wildly under-rated) Narnia Nightmare-inspired White House Christmas decorations and, she doesn't really care! Do U?
In a mesmerizing video posted to Twitter earlier today, FLOTUS takes us on a casual tour of her crimson, topiary-inspired vision: long black coat slung over her shoulders, oxblood opera gloves in hand, she swans through a hallway of blood red cylindrical cones, gazes into a gilded mirror, is watched from above by a bald eagle Christmas tree topper, and admires a wreath made of sharpened "Be Best" pencils. There is a soccer ball ornament. It's set to what sounds like the score of a Kay Jewelers commercial.
Advertisement
The People’s House @WhiteHouse is ready to celebrate Christmas and the holiday season! pic.twitter.com/oejKW3mC15— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) November 26, 2018
Vanessa Trump, soon to be ex-wife of Donald, Jr. had nothing but praise for her mother-in-law's decorating. "You have done an incredible job @WhiteHouse!" she tweeted. "It's absolutely stunning @FLOTUS! Love you!"
But not everyone was feeling Mrs. Trump's singular version of holiday mirth.
Someone did this to Melania Trump’s creepy Christmas trees, and it’s all I’ve ever wanted today. pic.twitter.com/MwigcZxswR— Dana Goldberg (@DGComedy) November 26, 2018
Finally we can stop saying “Happy Holidays” and go back to saying “Beware the blood trees, may they not consume your soul” https://t.co/xnb1a8Vt8S— Melinda Taub (@MelindaTaub) November 26, 2018
Decorator: Okay, so we want to avoid looking like the entrance to the White Witch's Narnian castle like we did last year.— Approximately Jane (@sgtjanedoe) November 26, 2018
Melania: What about red?
Decorator: Sure, red ornaments are cheerful!
Melania: No. The trees. Red.
Decorator: ....
Melania: Like the blood of my enemies. pic.twitter.com/hOuDYFT8Om
The new White House Christmas decorations video is here, and this time Melania’s installed a whole hallway full of... (checks notes)... blood trees? pic.twitter.com/UjOxnnqa7x— William Bibbiani (@WilliamBibbiani) November 26, 2018
Thanks for the holiday inspo, @FLOTUS! This year, all we want is for your husband to stop tear-gassing kids. https://t.co/YgPyhzkuYf— Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) November 26, 2018
From her family to yours, Melania wishes you a very pointy and monochromatic holiday season.
Advertisement