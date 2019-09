Did The Queen Throw Political Shade With Her Royal Wedding Look?

As everyone marveled at the queen’s very bright lime green, purple feathered, and white-gloved wedding look this weekend, I got to wondering what it could all mean. Working on the basis that it might be another flag, the obvious conclusion for a combination of green, purple, and white is, of course, the suffragette flag . A nod, perhaps, to Meghan Markle’s feminism, a position she has spoken about openly and proudly in the past, and is again noted in her shiny new royal bio , with the highlighted quote: "I am proud to be a woman and a feminist." It continues: "Aged 11 [Meghan] successfully campaigned for a company to alter their television advert that had used sexist language to sell washing-up liquid," noting that this, and other early experiences of activism, "helped to shape her lifelong commitment to causes such as social justice and women's empowerment."