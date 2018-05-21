Did The Queen Throw Political Shade With Her Royal Wedding Look?

But as much as I would love this theory to be true, the queen’s lime green coat and hat are much too bright to be a direct reference to the suffragette flag, which uses a more grass-like green. A little further digging, however, has thrown up a closer, and infinitely more consistent, political match: lime green and purple (surrounded by white) are the colors of 'The People’s Vote' — a campaign for a referendum on the final Brexit deal.