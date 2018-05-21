Let me first assure you that there is not a single monarchist bone in my body. (I audibly cheered when I read Hadley Freeman’s take on the 'tourism' argument this weekend – "'But no tourists would come here if it weren’t for the royal family!' cry royalists, which is an excellent point, given that, say, France has been a barren wasteland since they got rid of their royals," she writes. "Walk down the Champs Élysées and all you see is tumbleweed where the tourists once were.")
That said, I have been completely obsessed with decoding the queen’s full-throttle fashion shade since she debuted a suspiciously familiar motif on her hat at the opening of parliament in June 2017. "The award for 'Best Trolling Using a Hat' goes to the #QueensSpeech," tweeted Jane Duke from York, one of the many who noticed that HRH’s blue hat – with its ring of yellow-centred blue flowers – very closely resembled the design of the EU flag. Brexit negotiations had started just two days earlier.
Advertisement
The award for 'Best Trolling Using a Hat' goes to the #QueensSpeech. pic.twitter.com/zQxdqFn8Bk— Jane Duke (@stoneflowerjane) June 21, 2017
So as everyone marvelled at the queen’s very bright lime green, regal purple feathered and white-gloved wedding look this weekend, I got to wondering what it could mean. My detective work immediately led to some pretty radical answers. Working on the basis that it might be another flag, the obvious conclusion for a combination of green, purple and white is, of course, the suffragette flag.
A nod, perhaps, to Meghan Markle’s feminism? A position she has spoken about openly and proudly in the past, and is again noted in her shiny new royal bio, with the highlighted quote: "I am proud to be a woman and a feminist." It continues: "Aged 11 [Meghan] successfully campaigned for a company to alter their television advert that had used sexist language to sell washing-up liquid," noting that this, and other early experiences of activism, "helped to shape her lifelong commitment to causes such as social justice and women's empowerment".
Much as I would love this theory to be true, the queen’s lime green coat and hat are much too bright to be a direct reference to the suffragette flag, which uses a more grass-like green. A little further digging, however, has thrown up a closer, and infinitely more consistent, political match: lime green and purple (surrounded by white) are the colours of 'The People’s Vote' – a campaign for a referendum on the final Brexit deal.
The Queen wore the colours of the @peoplesvote_uk on a final Brexit Deal to the royal wedding today. Just saying... pic.twitter.com/qqT2wIqGZn— Ed McMillan-Scott (@emcmillanscott) May 19, 2018
"Whatever your opinion on Brexit, no one would disagree that it's a big deal. And not a done deal," The People’s Vote website reads. "Sign up to support the campaign to ensure that we, the people who will be affected by the Government's Brexit negotiations for generations, have a People's Vote on the final Brexit deal." Obviously this is all speculation. But still, I would be lying if I told you the phrase 'YAAAS QUEEN!' isn't passing through my enduringly European, resolutely republican mind.
Advertisement