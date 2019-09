Let me first assure you that there is not a single monarchist bone in my body. (I audibly cheered when I read Hadley Freeman’s take on the 'tourism' argument this weekend – "'But no tourists would come here if it weren’t for the royal family!' cry royalists, which is an excellent point, given that, say, France has been a barren wasteland since they got rid of their royals," she writes . "Walk down the Champs Élysées and all you see is tumbleweed where the tourists once were.")