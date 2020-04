Couples In Quarantine: A Wedding Photographer Checks In On Her Former Clients

One of my favourite parts of my job is getting these intimate glimpses into a couple’s life, and then watching how they grow over the years: starting families , launching new creative projects, moving countries, and just generally riding out life’s adventures. So when COVID-19 struck Canada , I checked in with some of the couples I’ve shot, including Ebad and his wife, Aram, to see how they're coping with self-isolation social-distancing , and being in each other’s faces 24/7. I also made them take a photo of life in quarantine. Here’s what they told me.