But here’s the thing. Pre-lockdown, we’d normally start and finish the day together but now all routine has completely vanished. Being in isolation, working from home and going on one walk a day has meant our sleeping and eating patterns aren’t aligning. I’m guilty of going to bed and waking up later, whereas Phil’s kept to his normal early riser routine. And where we’d usually get all lovey-dovey after a film in the evening, coronavirus news updates have left us drained and overwhelmed.