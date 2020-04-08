Can Instagram Ease The Pain Of Social Distancing?

View this post on Instagram

Right now, many of us are worried about COVID-19. That’s why this week, we’re teaming up with @instagram to share resources and tips around how to support your mental health during this time. We’ll also share conversations between NAMI experts and community leaders on Instagram on topics like resilience and handling stress, as well as positive ideas to keep you active and inspired – right here on NAMI's Instagram. We hope these resources will promote positive mental health and make the time we’re all spending inside, or in isolation, a bit easier to manage. If you are struggling, we’re here for you. Thanks to @gunneranimation for these amazing animations! #StayHome #HealthyAtHome