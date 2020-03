Self-Isolating With A Man I’d Been Dating For Two Weeks

After two weeks of dating, he got a cough. COVID-19 was a problem in Italy and China but not really something to worry about in the UK yet – until we realized his boss had just come back from Italy. The advice at the time was simple: stay where you are, no outside contact. After seven days, if we hadn’t shown any symptoms for 24 hours we were allowed to leave. Since neither of us has a car, he couldn't get home from my place without using public transport and so we were stuck. I was about to spend seven days cooped up with my boyfriend of two weeks.