Self-Isolating With A Man I’d Been Dating For Two Weeks

It’s the sort of thing I’d normally take in my stride but, probably because I wasn’t feeling well, I went into meltdown. He popped one arm around my waist, kissed me on the forehead and set about rescuing our dinner. He fixed the dish and it was delicious. It stuck with me because I’m usually the one in a relationship who 'fixes' things and I didn’t feel like I could rely on my last partner. I think I fell for him a little bit then.