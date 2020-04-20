Finally, Lana stops teasing us and gives answers as to who is going home a little richer. Francesca and Harry, Sharron and Rhonda are the first names called. Then David, Chloe, Kelz, Lydia, and Bryce are all asked to stand up. What do you know they are all winners! A little anticlimactic, definitely yes, but I guess it’s nice to see them all get a little something for their troubles or whatever. In the end, they got $7,500 USD each, but the experience, well that’s priceless. Look at Netflix with the lessons.

