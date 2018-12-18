These Are The Best Tantric Sex Tips

Tantric sex or tantra is a pretty trendy concept nowadays. Maybe you've heard of it from a celebrity gossip magazine, your local sex shop, or a friend, but if you're still a little unsure of what exactly it is, you're not alone. And more importantly, how can you add tantric sex principles to your sex life?
The origins of tantra are hard to pin down, since it's been around for thousands of years, but we know the ancient practice appears in Hinduism and Buddhism (just maybe not exactly as pop culture would have you believe). At its core, tantra is all about awareness, mindfulness, and connection. "The general definition of tantra is to weave, to unify, and to mesh," says Devika Singh, a tantric sex and relationship coach.
So yes, that means tantric sex tips are heavily based in relationship 101 tools, such as communicating, to achieve unification with your partner. And the great part about tantra is that it isn't stiff — it's all about unifying with your partner so you can both enjoy yourselves. But that doesn't mean it's not intimidating if you've never tried incorporating its principles into your sex life before.
If you're looking for where to start, here are some expert-approved tantric sex tips that you can try whether you're a tantra first-timer or a Sting-level expert.