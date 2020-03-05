Love Is Blind’s Lauren & Cameron Aren’t Done Getting Married Yet

The first season of the surprisingly sweet dating social experiment Love Is Blind may have wrapped up with March 5's highly-anticipated reunion episode, but the love between crowd favorites Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton has not. In fact, it’s only about to get more romantic from here.
Speed and Hamilton were one of the Netflix series’ three successful couples. Meeting in the pods, the pair hit it off almost immediately, and it didn’t take long for them to fall head over heels in love and get engaged without having seen each other first. Unlike some of the other matches who floundered in the real world (justice for Mark Cuevas), these two grew closer as each day passed despite being total opposites; Speed is a perky, happy-go-lucky extrovert, and Hamilton is more the strong, silent introvert type. Still, the couple says, they bring out the best in each other.
“Lauren is an amazing woman,” Hamilton gushed about his wife at the reunion. “Just being with her, I feel, changed me in many ways...I feel like I’ve evolved over time.”
“We’re able to teach other things that the other may not have experienced on the show,” Speed chimed in. “I feel like Cameron has opened my eyes to so many things. He teaches me stuff every day.”
At the end of the experiment, the lovebirds exchanged vows in front of their families in an intimate ceremony, proving that love is indeed blind — for them, at least. But now that they’ve been married for over a year, Speed and Hamilton are thinking about walking down the aisle a few more times just for the hell of it. The first wedding that they planned together was a small affair, but the Hamiltons want to celebrate their love in a big way.
“At least a reception or something where we can invite all of our family that didn’t get a chance to get to our wedding since it was so fast,” Speed shared with PEOPLE. “We couldn’t bring everybody [to the first ceremony] like we wanted to, but we definitely want to plan that and involve as much of our family as we can.”
Will Love Is Blind cameras be invited to the function? Hot take here, but I seriously hope not. Now that Speed and Hamilton have solidified themselves as the internet’s favorite couple, I actually want them to maintain a certain level of privacy to protect their relationship. It might be unreasonable or unrealistic for me to want to protect this couple from the limelight yet still somehow want to know everything humanly possible about them, but that’s where I am right now. Yes, I know it makes no sense.
No word just yet on when the wedding(s) will be, but I will be fully sobbing when these two say "I do" again — just like I was the first time around.
