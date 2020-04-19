Too Hot To Handle‘s Chloe Wants A Geezer With Banter, But What On Earth Does That Mean?

Warning: spoilers ahead for Too Hot To Handle on Netflix.
After binge watching Netflix’s new reality dating show Too Hot To Handle, you may still have a lingering question or two. Like, why exactly do kisses cost $3,000 on this island where the magic isn’t supposed to happen? Or what does Chloe mean when she says she wants a geezer with banter? Don’t worry, we’re here to help. To answer the latter, all you need is a quick lesson in British slang.
When Chloe says she wants to date a “geezer,” you can’t really blame Americans for being rather confused. After all, our definition of the word is “a cranky old man.” For Brits (Chloe is from Essex, England), the word is basically a synonym for “dude,” “bro,” or “bloke.” To be more specific, it’s “a masculine, kinda bro-y dude,” according to Decider. Ask the all-knowing Urban Dictionary, and it’ll tell you a geezer “will be found usually outside a pub with a pint in his hand on match day. They commonly like football, scrapping, beer, tea, tits, and Barry White,” whose music will definitely get you in the mood.
Knowing all that, it makes sense why Chloe was initially attracted to California boat bro Bryce, who checks off a lot of those boxes. The problem was he didn’t have good banter, a dealbreaker for Chloe, who realized Bryce wasn’t really a geezer after all. “I need someone that’s gonna give me banter,” she said on the show, “and make me feel sexy.”
Now, “banter” should be a little easier for Americans to decipher even if they don’t use it the way the Brits do. Chloe wanted a guy who was a witty conversationalist she could playfully go back-and-forth with for a flirt. She thought part-time selfie-taker Kori had “good bantz” until he left her high and dry for Francesca, who shot him down real quick. His loss was Chloe’s gain, TBH.
While Chloe didn’t find her geezer who gives good banter on the Too Hot To Handle island, here’s hoping she finds him soon. And hopefully, when she does, the kisses will be free of charge.
