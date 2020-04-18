It’s officially cuffing season on THTH. The contestants are forming true bonds just like Lana wanted. Lydia and David are resisting their urges, Francesca and Harry are LOLing all the time, life seems good on the island. Well, except that Kori might have just used Chloe for a kiss that cost them a Chanel handbag. That troublemaker is asking Francesca out on a date, which she uses to flirt and officially (again) commit herself to Harry, losing Chloe’s friendship in the process. Oh, and Rhonda is trying to get up the courage to tell Sharron about her son.

