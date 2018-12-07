These Quiet Vibrators Will Help You Masturbate In Peace

One of the biggest challenges of living in New York City — besides the unreliable subways — is the complete lack of personal space. When rent for a tiny apartment is so astronomical, you end up in weird situations like living in a one bedroom apartment with your ex-girlfriend who's luckily still your best friend and making a make-shift bedroom out of the living room (and yes, I'm talking about me).
Because I live in such a strange setup and the walls in my apartment are paper-thin, I've found myself gravitating toward the quieter sex toys in my bedside drawer — or trying to muffle the sound with my blankets when I inevitably forget to charge those ones. But it's not just New Yorkers who find themselves in need of a quiet vibe now and then. Maybe you're also in an awkward roommate situation, or you're planning to visit your parents for a few weeks and don't want to go that long without a trusty vibrator. Whatever your situation, I've got you covered.
Ahead, you'll find some of the quietest vibrators you can buy. Just remember: If the goal is silent solo sex, you have to be just as quiet as your vibrator. Shhhhh...