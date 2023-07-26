I Tried The TikTok-Viral Panty Vibrator Trend — & It Made Me Feel Like A Super-Sexy Spy

With my next mission in place, I secured the panty vibe with bike shorts beneath my dress and handed the remote off to my girlfriend for an impromptu weeknight dinner date.



The walk felt torturously long, unsure of when she was going to start the vibrations, and by the time we were seated at our outdoor table, I was crossing my legs, trying to get some kind of stimulation. Though nothing was actually happening, I felt everything. Every gust of wind felt multiplied against my skin, the fabric of my dress felt like a caress against my thighs, and I could feel my heart racing with each second that passed. The anticipation building turned out to be an essential part of the experience. And by the time the vibrations finally started, I was already fully ready to go. Like most vagina-possessing people, I need constant stimulation against my clit in order to orgasm, but my partner was having too much fun of her own playing around with the controls to actually make that happen. However, it was the first time out in public where I wasn't concerned that anyone else was listening or watching. I felt like we were in our own sexy spy show, determined to complete the mission we'd been assigned. 10/10 would recommend. I felt empowered and emboldened. And let's just say that when we got back home, the mission was fully accomplished.