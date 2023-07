I Tried The TikTok-Viral Panty Vibrator Trend — & It Made Me Feel Like A Super-Sexy Spy

In the wide range of available sex toys, panty vibrators fall somewhere between sex toy jewelry and Ben Wa Balls in terms of the intimidation factor. Maybe it's the idea of a sex toy that's meant to be used on the go, especially in public, that makes them stand a step above the rest. But after my rousing successful turn using the Crave Vesper's vibrating necklace , I was intrigued enough to do some research. To my surprise, everyone out there seems to be using (and loving) panty vibrators. In fact, #vibratingpanty has just shy of 1 million views on TikTok, solidifying it as a veritable trend. There are endless videos of people giving into knee-buckling pleasure everywhere, from the aisles of their local supermarkets to crowded restaurants to far-flung vacations.There are many appeals to the vibrating panty. First and foremost, secret pleasure. Discreet public play adds a layer of danger: The risk of being caught increases sensations. Exhibition is a popular kink for a reason. Users also love being able to hand off control to a partner, so they never know where, when, or what kind of stimulation will come their way. Decidedly intrigued, I dug through my own cache of gifted sex toys and found one panty vibrator among the mix. I decided to test out whether or not this trend was for me or if it was for someone far braver (and more of an exhibitionist).Panty vibrators can come in all budgets, shapes, and sizes, so the kind of stimulation you'll get totally depends on what you buy. I used the PinkCherry From A Distance Remote Panty Vibe , which is a 12-pattern clitoral vibrator that looks like a miniature maxi pad (with wings!). Though the toy is smaller than my Apple TV remote, I knew (based on extremely pleased reviews) that it packed enough punch to keep me content. And with a run time of up to an hour, I could go on a pleasurable excursion without interruption. I decided to challenge myself to use the panty vibrator for seven days — a full week — in seven different locations/situations to figure out what made me feel the sexiest and how to best use this viral device.If the people were putting it on TikTok, surely it couldn't be that intimidating to use, right?....Uh, sure, Jan.As far as learning curves go, using this panty vibrator was a steep one. The process was nothing like what I anticipated, and I still kind of can't believe I did it. Ahead, keep reading to learn which activities were deemed the sexiest and what I ended up realizing about my own sexuality as I spent seven days around New York City trying out this panty vibrator.