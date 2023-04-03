I Wore Crave’s Sex Toy Necklace Around NYC & It Gave Me Main Character Energy

You've heard the phrase "wearing your heart on your sleeve," but what about wearing your sex toy on your neck? Would I wear a sex toy around my neck? That's the question Crave Vesper, a four-speed bullet vibrator disguised as a luxe necklace, asks us to answer. I was intrigued, perhaps even titillated, by the idea of making my orgasm a public fashion statement.
Sex and relationship therapist Rachel Wright, LMFT, reassured me that my reaction was completely normal. "Healthy secrets are really fun to play with — and a wearable sex toy is a great one," she says. "It's empowering and invigorating to wear a vibrator out of the house, especially when the only other people that will know what it is also probably have one."
Maybe that's what pushed me over the edge into giving the Crave Vesper a trial run and wearing it for a long, arousing day of foreplay out and about. Sex toy jewelry is a large section of the booming pleasure industry that I wanted to experience for myself and see what the fuss was about. Without any more hesitation, I decided to take the chic, understated, sex-positive statement piece out for a trial run by wearing it around my neighborhood all day long.
Upon putting the necklace on, I was immediately impressed. It looked... good. There's a reason this necklace isn't just available on Amazon, but also at luxury retailers like Nordstrom and even Goop. The bullet, which is about 3.5 inches long and hangs from a 26-inch chain, is available in three elegant finishes: silver, rose gold, and 24k gold (all at differing price points). I chose the rose gold since I already had a similar-looking necklace in silver. Honestly, with my entire outfit, it looked just like a normal piece of trendy jewelry. Even if it didn't have vibrating capabilities, I could see myself wearing it. That's because it doesn't really look like a vibrator at all, hence the appeal.
Over 1,000 5-star reviews on Crave's website agree. The satisfied customers rave that they didn't know it would look so gorgeous on and how pleased they were with the aesthetics of the vibrators. "Both a bold and discreet statement," one reviewer gushes. "Looks classy," says another. Though a few complained that they wished the on-off button was less obvious, I found that wearing the necklace so the button faced my outfit ensured it was completely hidden from sight and wouldn't invite any curious questions. A quick scan through #VESPERSTYLE on Instagram has suggestions for outfit pairings galore to show the versatility of this magic piece of jewelry, too. I decided to keep it simple and wear all black with the necklace, so it would pop, giving me a sultry, sexy look and immediately getting me into the mood.
“
Looks great, but works even better.
crave reviewer
”
Besides its superior aesthetic, reviewers are also impressed with the four-speed bullet's function. Crave promises a discreet but powerful vibrator, and it follows through. The bullet operates like most clitoral vibrators, externally stimulating with its sleek shape (which you can warm up or cool down for some fun temperature play). Rechargeable via USB port (so you can also charge on the go), it has a playtime of nearly an hour, which is more than enough to get the job done over and over and over. That's because the speeds are, well, powerful. Bullet vibrators are known for their efficiency, and the Crave Vesper necklace is no exception. Even just testing the lowest power against my hand was enough to send shockwaves of arousal down my spine. You know it's good when it can turn you on via your hand, okay?
Among its other incredible features is its whisper-quiet motor. Truly, this thing is quiet AF. Even at its highest speed, I could barely hear it when I placed it in my coat pocket, so I could only imagine how quiet it is when actually placed between your legs. Which, is a huge part of the draw. The ability to use this in public without being found out is a huge reason for purchasing a piece of sex toy jewelry. It takes your "sexy secret" to the next level when it's not just around your neck but also actively getting you off.
“
The perfect little toy to slip off at a park, and slide up a skirt while cuddling into a partner.
crave reviewer
”
One reviewer says the necklace allowed her to live out her lifelong dream of orgasming at the Eiffel Tower (talk about the City of Love, amirite?). "No idea how I’d have pulled it off otherwise," she explains in her in-depth review. "At least not while still feeling so femme, romantic, and classy. [Crave Vesper is the] perfect little toy to slip off at a park, and slide up a skirt while cuddling into a partner...the discreet fashionable Vesper made it happen, twice ;)."
Though the review read kind of like a scene in a tawdry romance novel, as I traversed the streets of NYC, my arousal building with each person I made eye contact with, I realized that's Vesper's superpower: Once you put it on, you are suddenly both an exhibitionist and a voyeur, tapping into a public sexy scene that makes you feel like a romance novel heroine — or at the very least, a character from Sex and the City. Words like classy, sexy, and femme don't seem to be quite enough to express how I felt with the Crave Vesper as the finishing touch of my outfit. I found it boosted my confidence, and I felt filled with arousal until the point of wantonness. So, by the end of my day, I was ready to knock one out and then some.
“
Sleek, quiet, liberating.
nordstrom reviewer
”
Though I wasn't quite ready to use the Vesper in public, the feeling of having a sexy secret didn't diminish when I was back inside my apartment. In fact, it inspired me to get off while standing in the bathroom, hands gripping the sink as I buzzed myself to completion. The slim bullet was just as effective as described, easily maneuverable between my legs and against my clit. And the resulting orgasm was just as powerful as I wanted it to be, making my knees buckle as I held onto the sink for dear life. Yes...it was that good.
Though I do wish there was a waterproof version (imagine taking this into a hot tub or pool on vacation?), the options for public displays of sexuality are endless with this one. Several reviewers admit to keeping it hanging on their rearview mirror in their cars for quick and easy car orgasms, while others boasted its ability to get past TSA without any worries and how easy it is to travel with. So, whether you're ready to masturbate in front of the Eiffel Tower, just need to knock one out while stuck in traffic, or want to walk around knowing you've got a dirty little secret around your neck, we can't recommend the Crave Vesper more. I genuinely think it empowered me to be more sexually confident just by wearing it out and about. I think that's the true power of the trend of wearable sex toy jewelry. Though it's made to be discreet, it actually serves that taboo desire in a high-end way that taps into both exhibition and voyeuristic kinks. Don't wait, become the romance novel heroine you want to be and write more orgasms into your life, all while looking impossibly chic. No one will ever be the wiser.
“
I will instantly buy a new one if this one ever breaks. I can’t live without it.
crave reviewer
”
