There are so many ways to wear our sensuality on our sleeve, be it conversationally or through visual codifiers — the latter of which is fancy talk for our burning question du jour: have you ever worn a vibrator around your neck? Yes ladies and lizards, there is a whole world of sex toy jewelry out there, from fashionable vibrator necklaces and cocktail rings, to good ‘ole rhinestone chokers that will help your tap into your inner 2000s diva. They’re chic. Understated. Kinky. They’re sex-positive statement pieces, and they’re sure doing more regular multi-tasking for us than any Swiss Army Knife.
Maybe that’s what we love about sex toy jewelry most. There’s something so fierce about making your right to orgasm a portable fashion statement — letting your sexual identity and confidence take up space both in, and outside of the bedroom. We’ve perused our favorite online sex shops to bring you the best sex toy jewelry available, and found something for every taste out there, from the techies to glam gals; the geometric statement pieces ahead rock.
Maybe that’s what we love about sex toy jewelry most. There’s something so fierce about making your right to orgasm a portable fashion statement — letting your sexual identity and confidence take up space both in, and outside of the bedroom. We’ve perused our favorite online sex shops to bring you the best sex toy jewelry available, and found something for every taste out there, from the techies to glam gals; the geometric statement pieces ahead rock.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.