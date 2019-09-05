Bigger is not always better — but if you're familiar with bullet vibrators, you knew that already. For those who have yet to add one of these small wonders to your own nightstand, the time to hesitate is over.
The compact size of a bullet vibrator shouldn't be mistaken for weakness. What it lacks in that area, it undoubtedly makes up for in versatility, power, and, when it counts, discretion. Totally packable and easy to use, these fun-sized sex toys more than deserve a place in your masturbation repertoire.
Of course, the world of bullet vibes is vast. So, we've rounded up some of the best picks out there right now. Read on to discover your next minuscule vibrator.
