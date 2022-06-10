Looking to build up a sex toy arsenal, but don’t know where to begin? Bored with your usual toys, and want to throw a powerful new wild card into the mix? Enter bullet vibrators.
The straightforward function and streamlined design of these babies makes them, in our humble opinion, one of the best foundation toys. If the term "bullet" doesn't ring a bell, that’s likely because the bullet has so often been eclipsed by other sex toys that loom over pop culture. Y'know, like the idea of veiny dildos as the zenith of sex toys, or that the Rabbit – which gained national fame after its feature on Sex and the City – is the de-facto gateway vibrator to all other vibrators. That couldn’t be farther from the truth, and that’s where the bullet comes in.
Don't let the size mislead you. Bullet vibrators, which can fit in the palm of a hand, have famously powerful motors and multiple speeds and vibrational patterns. (They can even be waterproof!) They’re always excellent for targeted clitoral stimulation, but can also be great for full body massage, perineum, nipple, and sphincter teasing. The cherry on top for us? Bullet vibes are masters of portability and discretion, making them a go-to gift for yourself, and everyone else under the sun.
We’ve trawled the web for our favourite bullet vibrators in the spirit of finding you the next star in your sex toy rotation.
