Everything You Need To Know About How To Use A Vibrator

Use your vibrator on different parts of your body.



Vibrators do so much more than give clitoral orgasms, so see how it feels to use your vibe on other parts of your body. We suggest using a vibrator to stimulate your nipples as part of solo or partnered play. Just press it against your breast and nipple as you would with your clitoris. And again, sensitivities vary, so figure out the right speed/pressure/spot for you.



And you know the trope about people purchasing back massagers with the real intention of using them as a vibrator? Well, the reverse can also be true — it can feel awesome to press your vibrator against knots in your neck and back. Sure, you might want to go straight to your genitals when you first buy a vibrator, but don't forget to explore how it feels to use the toy all over your body.