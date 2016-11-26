This Little Rooster Promises An Orgasmic Wake-Up Call

Back in October, we told you needed to break up with the snooze button on your alarm clock. Sure, science says going back to sleep can screw with your circadian rhythms, but science probably wasn't taking into account an alarm clock like the Little Rooster, a handy little vibrator that wakes you up in a most particular way.
The Little Rooster slips into your panties. When it's time to get up, it starts to vibrate. According to the company's website, the device has 30 settings, so you can find the groove that gets your groove going in the morning. Yes, it has a snooze button, but using it could be a little trickier than slapping your old, boring alarm clock or nudging the alarm on your smartphone.
If whole idea is a little out-there for your down there, note that the testimonials on the Little Rooster site are very enthusiastic. One woman uses the Little Rooster as a warm-up ritual for date nights with her husband. Another claims it helps her focus on her commute and not fall asleep or miss her stop.
The best of the bunch might be the woman who received it as a gift to take on her honeymoon. She was skeptical at first, but gave it a go. "But I wore it during romantic dinners, set to go off during dessert as we sat watching the sun set over the beach," she writes. "I think the waiters must have thought I hadn't had a crème brûlée in months!"
The company claims some of its customers still manage to sleep in the buff and use their new alarm clocks, but that seems like a stretch. Little Rooster is also working on a model for men, so the guys don't feel left out.
