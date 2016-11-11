How Stuff Is Made
You Have To Watch The Oddly Soothing Way Vibrators Are Made

We went behind the scenes at the Doc Johnson sex toy factory to find out how vibrators are really made.

See more about this Episode
Last week, we showed you how dildos are made. Now, in the video above, we take you behind the scenes of vibrator production. The sex toy manufacturers of Doc Johnson took us through the process step-by-step, and it was truly mesmerizing.

One of our major takeaways was simply the number of vibrators made at one time. Just wait until you see the size of the silicone drums they use for a single batch. And we can't not highlight the device used to blend the pigment and silicone together, which looks, to us, just like a giant egg-beater. If you want the full details, check out the video above.
The gap between what we learned in sex ed and what we're learning through sexual experience is big — way too big. So we're helping to connect those dots by talking about the realities of sex, from how it's done to how to make sure it's consensual, safe, healthy, and pleasurable all at once. Check out more here.
Making Vibrators, Sex Toys - Doc Johnson Factory
written by Sara Coughlin
Health TrendsSexSex ToysVideoWellness
Released on November 11, 2016
Season 4
Season 3
Season 2
Season 1
See How These Throat-Soothing Cannabis Candies Are Made
Now Playing
You Have To Watch The Oddly Soothing Way Vibrators Are Made
This Video Of Trash Turning Into Toys Is Inexplicably Mesmerizing
Vermont's Ben & Jerry's Factory Proves We Will Survive Winter
We Went Inside A Dildo Factory & It Was Truly Enlightening
Watch This Mesmerizing Video Of Peppers Becoming Sriracha
This Is How Cannabis Truffles Are Made
How Lipstick Is Made In 2016 May Surprise You
This Video Of Eyeshadow Being Made Is Crazy Mesmerizing

All Shows