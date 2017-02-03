How Stuff Is Made
Watch This Mesmerizing Video Of Peppers Becoming Sriracha

We're taking you behind-the-scenes on how Sriracha is made.

See more about this Episode
If 2017 has you looking for a brief escape, this soothingly hypnotic video of peppers transforming into Sriracha is exactly what the (condiment) doctor ordered. After all, who knew that the process for making our favorite tangy, spicy topping — the one we slather on everything from eggs and avo to barbecued beef —could be so entrancing?! Referred to as "Rooster sauce" by those in-the-know, Sriracha's been around since the 80s, when David Tran, the mix's inventor, started selling his miraculous concoction to Asian restaurants across California after emigrating from Vietnam. Fast-forward to today, where Sriracha is produced in a 650,000 square-foot factory, grinding one hundred million pounds of red jalapeños, into brunch's go-to topping, per year (spoiler: Sriracha's peppers are only in season for four months, so never feel guilty about grabbing that extra emergency bottle for your stash). Watch the video above to see the mesmerizing way the universe's most coveted garlic-y, sweet sauce gets made. We swear we can smell the peppers from here.
Sriracha Recipe Spicy Sauce - How Sriracha Is Made
written by Rachel Selvin
Food & DrinksDiet & NutritionThe LatestLivingRecipes
Released on February 3, 2017
Season 4
Season 3
Season 2
Season 1
See How These Throat-Soothing Cannabis Candies Are Made
You Have To Watch The Oddly Soothing Way Vibrators Are Made
This Video Of Trash Turning Into Toys Is Inexplicably Mesmerizing
Vermont’s Ben & Jerry’s Factory Proves We Will Survive Winter
We Went Inside A Dildo Factory & It Was Truly Enlightening
Now Playing
Watch This Mesmerizing Video Of Peppers Becoming Sriracha
This Is How Cannabis Truffles Are Made
How Lipstick Is Made In 2016 May Surprise You
This Video Of Eyeshadow Being Made Is Crazy Mesmerizing

Related Content

R29 Original Series