We’re Loving These Summer Quince Dresses — & They’re All Under $50

"There’s a new body-hugging rib knit maxi in town, and I’m completely obsessed. I got the dress in black in a size small and could not believe how well it fit. The thick fabric hugged from chest to my knees and then went straight down to my ankles, accentuating an hourglass figure I for sure didn’t have before putting it on. I have a pretty straight body, so I was legitimately shocked that it seemed to nip in my waist to give the illusion of actual curves. Not only did I look incredible, but the body-skimming fabric was so stretchy and comfortable, it was almost like wearing a tank and leggings. I think it’s just as perfect for lounging as it is for a night out, especially in black. Plus, I love that this cami version has adjustable straps, so it can fit people of any height (at 5'8" I had the straps nearly at their loosest). It wore it out for a warm Sunday at Smorgasburg, and it looked great with a tee over it, too, when the sun began to fade. This pic is from after a full afternoon of eating and drinking, and I couldn’t believe how easy it was to wear, despite being body-hugging. It’s definitely going to be a staple of my wardrobe this summer." — Charlotte Lewis , Sexual Health & Wellness Writer