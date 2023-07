How To Buy Confidence-Boosting Lingerie, According To A Boudoir Photographer

Feeling confident and sexy in lingerie can be a complicated process. No one sees that struggle up close (and personal) more than a boudoir photographer. While a skin-baring photoshoot might seem like something you do for a partner, that is not always the case. According to NYC-based boudoir photographer, Andrea B. Ballen , the purpose of an intimate, skin-baring shoot is often more personal. Her sessions are designed to help women "see and realize we are sensual beings, worthy of owning our sexuality without shame or fear." Ballen has witnessed this struggle in all types of clients. Some want to celebrate their new single body after divorce, while others struggle with loving new post-partum curves, scars, or stretch marks. No matter what they're warring with, though, when it comes down to it, Ballen loves helping people discover that they can celebrate themselves and their bodies at any phase in their life. Through her sessions, she watches people "let go of inhibition, let go of fear, self-consciousness, body image issues, anything that's been holding them back," she says. And (perhaps unsurprisingly), that often starts with the lingerie we wear.As someone who struggles to feel comfortable in my own body, lingerie is terrifying. Two years ago, I underwent a gastric bypass, and my 170-pound weight loss came with some other side effects that left me feeling less than confident: loose skin on my stomach, arms, and thighs, decreased (aka, completely flat) breasts, as well as hair thinning, and breakage. But Ballen insisted that the right lingerie would give me"superhero and seriously magnetic powers." During a pre-shoot consultation, Ballen guided me through choosing a no-fail lingerie line-up, including accessories, that would help me look and feel good. Thanks to Ballen's lingerie expertise, I was able to transform and let go of not only my layers of clothing but also my insecurities. When I saw the resulting photographs, I was shook. Who was this confident girl in the photos? I'd certainly never seen her before. She's a model. She's Linda Evangelista. (She is me???).If you, too, are curious about building up your lingerie confidence, keep reading for Ballen's recommendations for purchasing the best pieces for you, whether you want them for a boudoir shoot or not.