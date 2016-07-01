On RIOT's Womanhood, cohosts Jo Firestone and Aparna Nancherla get down and dirty about what it means to live as a woman. From how to navigate "three-night stands" to escaping the gazes of creepy guys — "If there's one thing men like," Jo says memorably in one episode, "it ain't blood. It'll send him home looking for cheesecake...something to save the night" — the stars of Womanhood cover all of lady life's pressing questions with a funny, strange sensibility.



The best part of the humor, says cohost Jo Firestone, is how every topic is two or three degrees removed from the actual topic. In one episode, a conversation about puberty turns into a "classic political debate" of cigarettes versus voting.