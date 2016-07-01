On RIOT's Womanhood, cohosts Jo Firestone and Aparna Nancherla get down and dirty about what it means to live as a woman. From how to navigate "three-night stands" to escaping the gazes of creepy guys — "If there's one thing men like," Jo says memorably in one episode, "it ain't blood. It'll send him home looking for cheesecake...something to save the night" — the stars of Womanhood cover all of lady life's pressing questions with a funny, strange sensibility.
The best part of the humor, says cohost Jo Firestone, is how every topic is two or three degrees removed from the actual topic. In one episode, a conversation about puberty turns into a "classic political debate" of cigarettes versus voting.
Did you watch these public access-style shows when you were younger?
How did you get involved?
I met Julie and told her how I loved Shannon Coffey’s RIOT show. I expressed my dream to Julie, and we all — Julie, Aparna Nancherla, and I — talked about and developed it together.
In general, I thought about how to explain how to do something, like put in a tampon. It’s something that seems almost impossible to describe in words. Basically, Aparna and I talk about a lot of women stuff, and we created a format that would be somewhat interesting to viewers.
What do you like about working with Aparna?
She pretty much says stuff and I laugh the whole time. Most of every episode is me laughing hysterically. I can’t look at her for most of the time while we shoot — I just look above her or below her. I’ve really gotten to know the shape of her chin.
What is the preproduction process like? Do you write a script before?
Are you performing a character on the show? How does your Womanhood persona differ from your real or other comedic life?
I love the episodes about ruining your body at 21 and how to graduate high school. What were those times in your life like?
What’s been your favorite episode?
What other topics would you like to talk about on the show?
