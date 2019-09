The producers, Aparna, and I have a Google doc and create segment ideas. For example, if the topic was turning 39, we’d come with a bunch of different segments that are related. The topics aren’t built out in a lateral way, but in buildable way.All our wacky segments are always one or two or three times removed from the actual topic. It’s kind of like making a tree around this one idea that’s accessible and making it as strange as possible. So, a topic of turning 39 can turn into us talking about how to climb a very large hill or something random.I talk slower on the show. I think there’s also a riffing element. Together [Aprna and I] get so goofy. I’m much more goofy around her. If I were just hosting a show by myself, I wouldn’t be that loopy. Something about her makes me feel so silly. I think she gets real silly too. We push each other to the max.Horrible. But that’s okay, and that’s what gives motivation to riff and make it silly. It’s easier to look at it with humor; it gives a levity. Maybe some people are having the time of their lives at those ages, but I feel like most people are a little confused and feeling a little out of place. It’s important to laugh about things in times when you’re uncomfortable. It gives you more power over it. It shapes you.The last episode about navigating a midlife crisis . The stylist brought us a lot of clothes, and none of them were really working. I have a strange body, and the only thing that really fit was a gold tunic. It kind of took over the whole episode because it was just so odd. We keep searching for the tunic, but we can’t find it.There’s also a moment in season 2, where at the same time, both of us spontaneously say, “Who’s under the bridge? It’s me, the troll.” That was one of my favorite experiences in comedy.Oh, man. My dream segment would be giving makeovers to babies.