Finished Love Island? There Are Other Dating Shows Are On Hulu Too

Justin Timberlake, One Direction, and John Travolta all sang about a great summer love. While the idea of a summer relationship has certainly been romanticized in pop culture, some people want to spend their summers single and drama-free. But, that doesn’t mean they can’t experience the rise and fall of a three-month fling vicariously through their TVs. After all, isn’t that why people enjoy watching dating shows? Well, pro-tip Hulu has a sneaky catalogue of classic dating shows to flip through whenever you want to escape that summer sun — and no, we're not just talking about Love Island.
Before its stateside debut on July 9, Love Island had already developed an American following. The original UK series is currently airing its fifth season across the pond, but the reality competition built an American audience after four seasons were added to Hulu last year. For the current UK season, a new batch of episodes are released on the streaming platform a few weeks after they air in the UK. (Clearly, this idea paid off because it created even more anticipation for the US version before the first episode even aired.)
But, Love Island isn’t the only dating show on Hulu right now. While Netflix is busy releasing original reality TV shows like Dating Around and Back with the Ex, Hulu seems focussed onc classic dating/competition shows, which has its own benefits...