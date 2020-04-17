All The Ana De Armas Movies Ben Affleck Has Presumably Binge-Watched

Aside from the whole global pandemic thing, 2020 is officially Ana de Armas's year. She's fresh off the success of 2019 whodunnit Knives Out, and now can sit back and bask in the inevitable praise for her upcoming films Sergio, The Night Clerk, No Time To Die, Deep Water, and Blonde. Yes, that's five blockbuster films all dropping in the next eight months.
Then, there's that maybe dating Ben Affleck thing. The pair met on the set of Deep Water and appear to have developed a very close, uh, friendship. The kind of friendship where you travel to Cuba and Costa Rica and kiss while walking your dog. Neither pair has commented on the romance rumors, and maybe that's because Ben Affleck still needs time to catch up on all the essential Ana de Armas films from the past 14 years lest we roast him on the red carpet.
The Havana native's film career kicked off when she was 16-years-old, and she went on to star in Spanish teen drama El Internado for three seasons. While this catapulted her to fame in Spain, it was some time before the actress began appearing in more mainstream hits, and even longer before she landed the dynamic breakout roles than earned her award show nods. With Sergio out today and her James Bond debut, No Time To Die, which has been pushed until November 25, there's all the time in the world for you (and Ben Affleck) to catch up on the actress's best Hollywood roles.