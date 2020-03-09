Does This Mean Ben Affleck Can Spend New Year’s With Ana de Armas?

Ana de Armas's annual Havana New Year's Eve party may be adding another person to its guest list: Ben Affleck. The actors, who star opposite each other in the upcoming film Deep Water, were spotted out and about together in Havana, Cuba over the weekend before hopping on a private plane to Costa Rica, per Us Weekly, that appears to have had a layover in Romance Rumor City.
“They were beaming. I saw Ana grab Ben’s arm as they walked out together, they looked super happy — she’s absolutely stunning!” an onlooker who caught the pair shopping at t-shirt store Clandestina told Page Six. “I totally think they’re dating.”
While in Havana, the two reportedly also patronized restaurants La Corte del Principe and Ivan Chef Justo, and stopped for pictures.
It may be Affleck's first public relationship since Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus, whom he dated following his split from ex-wife Jennifer Garner. Armas has been much more private about her love life, prefering to speak about her career.
“I’ve had company here, but it’s been the wrong company so I prefer to be alone," she told Vanity Fair of her home in Havana. “For anyone who ever questions or how did I get to do this or that, fuck them. They will not get to spend their New Year’s with me. They are not the people whose opinion I should care about. They are not the people I share my happiness with."
If all goes well, we'll be seeing Affleck in Cuba come January 1, 2021.
