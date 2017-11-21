Jennifer Garner Opens Up About The Complexity Of Her Relationship With Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner isn't ready to start dating yet, and she's not afraid to share why.
In an interview with Australia's news.com.au, Garner opens up about her split from Ben Affleck. The couple officially filed for divorce in April after announcing their separation in 2015. Garner and Affleck have three children together: 11-year-old Violet, 8-year-old Seraphina, and 5-year-old Sam. They were married for 10 years before the 2015 announcement.
"I would not have chosen this life for myself or for my kids. I would not choose to be single or be in this position. It's something that we are working through. I haven't been on a date, and I am not interested in dating,” Garner told the news outlet. "People want to set me up and I am just like, 'No thank you!'"
Affleck doesn't appear to be of the same mindset, though — he's reportedly dating Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus.
People also reported this week that Garner is helping Affleck deal with his addiction struggles. According to the magazine, Affleck spent "a few days" in an inpatient treatment center, and he now goes to outpatient treatment and works with a sober coach.
Garner also addressed Hollywood's recent sexual harassment scandal in the news.com.au interview. The scandal included Affleck, who was accused of groping Hilarie Burton during an appearance on Total Request Live in 2001; Affleck has since apologized. The actor is also donating his residual earnings from Justice League to RAINN and Film Independent.
"Things have to come out in the open in order to be dealt with, and this is definitely one of those times. It's messy, it's not pretty, but a wound when it's healing is a horrible thing to look at and to be around," Garner told the outlet. "That is where we are. There are a lot of really smart people asking tough questions, and I feel excited to see what the outcome will be."
Garner also told news.com.au that she and Affleck will be spending Thanksgiving together with their children. "We are friends; we can manage it," she said.
