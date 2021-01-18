8 Remote-Control Sex Toys For Long-Distance Lovers

Well, it looks like social-distancing is going to be our reality for the foreseeable future, which is making sex for anyone who doesn’t live together a fraught proposition. So it’s no surprise that there’s been a boon in interest in sex toys that partners can control from far, far away via an app on their phones.
When you’re shopping for these, keep in mind that just because something says it has a remote control doesn’t mean you can use it from across town. Classic remote-control sex toys (think vibrating panties) are mostly meant to be used in the same room or very nearby, so if you’re looking to up your video-conferencing game, be sure the toy specifies that it has Bluetooth.
So far, a few higher-end companies are dominating this game, which means these goodies tend to be on the pricier side, but it’s becoming increasingly fashionable to build Bluetooth-capability into newer toys, so check if some of your existing playthings already have this feature — it may be your lucky day! Here are some of the best Bluetooth-enabled toys on the market. (You can also use them all for solo play, too.)
