12 Buzzy Sex Toys For A More Pleasurable 2021

2020 was one hell of a year. Although there were a lot of terrible hardships, it was also a breeding ground for creativity — whether that meant adapting to Zoom dates or learning how to work out at home.
This inventiveness has permeated our sex lives. Without our busy social calendars, we’ve had ample time to find unique and new ways of getting down and dirty whether solo or coupled up. Sex toys have been flying off shelves as self-pleasure has become an even more important part of self-care. And for good reason — orgasms are not only super gratifying, they have a wide range of benefits from relieving stress, to increasing oxytocin, and even boosting your body’s immune system.
As parts of Canada settle into another lockdown and we face the cold winter months ahead, we’ve rounded up a list of sex toys — including a few old faithfuls and some of the top launches of the last year — to help spice up your sex life in 2021. Keep in mind that the majority of these toys are silicone, so to keep them in good shape always wash them with soap and water after use and only use a water-based lube.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.