Welcome to Where To Watch, Refinery29 Canada’s guide to movies, TV shows and streaming services. Are you a film buff? TV connoisseur? Or do you just love to sit on the couch and stream the buzziest new show at the end of the work week (with popcorn in hand, obvi)? Us too. We’ll cover where Canadians can find the hottest new shows and movies, and break down just why you should be watching them.
The Show: The Sex Lives of College Girls
The Plot: The Sex Lives of College Girls follows four 18-year-old roommates at New England’s fictional Essex College as they navigate their first year of post-secondary, and all the good, bad, and straight-up ugly parts of it. (You know, sexual misadventures, naked parties, and finding yourself — casual stuff). The show, which is co-created by Mindy Kaling and Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Justin Noble, stars up-and-comers Pauline Chalamet (yes, Timothée Chalamet’s equally talented sister!), Canadian Amrit Kaur, Reneé Rapp, and Alyah Chanelle Scott.
Advertisement
The Buzz: As with anything Kaling touches, The Sex Lives of College Girls is getting buzz for its aim to depict a realistic — and diverse — college experience, something that’s rare to see and even more rare to have women at the centre of onscreen. The show also features Canadian Amrit Kaur as Bela Malhotra, making Kaur the second South Asian Canadian actor Kaling has discovered north of the border after Never Have I Ever’s Maitreyi Ramakrishnan). Kaur’s portrayal of Malhotra, a South Asian woman embracing and having sex onscreen, is especially groundbreaking (as an IRL experience still often not depicted on TV).
The Double Feature: This soon-to-be-a-hit TV show is perfect for anyone who laugh-so-hard-you-cried at Superbad and felt seen by 2019’s Booksmart, but also thought these previous films were lacking in diversity and representation (hello very white and not-so-LGBTQ+ inclusive storylines). Plus, anyone who just wants to have a good laugh.
Where To Watch: Thankfully, Canadians don’t have to wait very long to get all hot and bothered (or seriously cringe at the relatability of these young women and their very real sexual experiences). The Sex Lives of College Girls drops with two episodes on Crave starting November 18. The remaining eight episodes will be dropped in batches leading up to the December 9 finale.