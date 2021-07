How Canada’s Universities & Colleges Are Handling The Fall 2021 Semester

Shivani Persad has had a taste of what this hybrid learning can look like. Enrolled in broadcast journalism at Seneca College since May, Persad has attended the majority of her classes virtually. While her class of four people (knocked down from the usual 20 because of COVID) can easily social distance, Persad’s first in-person class didn’t happen until early July — and there were some hiccups. “Yesterday was our TV newscast class, and you’re in a mask the whole time,” she tells Refinery29. That may not sound like a big issue off the bat, but for Persad and her classmates, who want to use on-camera snippets for reels to get hired after graduating, seeing the bottom of their face is kind of important. “At some point we’ll have to do it without our masks, or else we won’t be able to use them in our demo reels.”