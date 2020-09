How To Have A Meaningful Gap Year (Step 1: Turn Off Netflix)

That’s okay. Some students finish Grade 12 feeling dead certain of their destiny as the next Meredith Grey , but for the rest of us, the pressure to find our life’s purpose can be paralyzing. “I try to avoid terms like passion and dream job,” says Toronto-based career counsellor Kathryn Meisner . Staring into an as-yet unstructured gap year can be similarly stressful, she adds. “I tell people to find something that engages them and start from there.” One technique is to try setting up informal interviews with people who work in the fields that interest you. “Hearing about how someone spends their day, the good and bad parts about their job, can be really useful,” says Meisner, “even if that means understanding what you don’t want to do.” Still lost? There are organizations that can connect you with companies (as well as internships, volunteer positions, and informational interviews).