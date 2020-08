Reed-Clark recommends bringing up the conversation with a trusted friend or colleague who’s willing to share salary information based on their current role and professional experience. “One of the best pieces of negotiating advice I got was to talk to my white male coworkers about compensation,” she says. “One of my really great friends — I call him my work brother — has always been willing to give advice. And it doesn’t hurt that he comes from privilege, so he can think to negotiate things I don’t, like gym or club memberships.” While it’s illegal for your employer to punish you for talking about salary, it still happens. To protect yourself, you could ask your colleague if they think X amount would be a fair ask in negotiating a raise, for example. Salary transparency isn’t always about sharing your own specific income — it’s simply being forthcoming about information that could help someone else.