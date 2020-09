2020 Has Changed The College & University Experience For Good

Stein agrees. Being on a campus, surrounded by people and ideas, are ancillary elements that make a university experience what it is, “and that's a big part of the value,” he says. In fact, social interaction is one of the things students are most worried about during the pandemic. In a survey by Top Hat released in May, 85% of students said they miss face-to-face interactions with faculty and 86% said they miss socializing with other students. What’s more, nearly seven out of 10 said they no longer have regular access to their classmates. Students also reported missing access to things like on-campus study spaces, fitness facilities, and student counselling.