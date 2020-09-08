The Back-To-School Outfits Readers Can’t Wait To Wear

Planning your first-day outfit is one of the best parts about going back to school. Not only does your look set the tone for the new semester, it's a chance for Rihanna-levels of reinvention. (For high-school me, that meant channelling Marissa Cooper by layering as many preppy brands as humanly possible.)
Even though this fall, many students are relegated to Zoom University and fashion may not be top of mind, pulling together the perfect BTS outfit is, for some, the perfect escape. “Putting some thought into my wardrobe, even though it’s virtual, helps me feel a bit better about getting my very stressful degree during a pandemic,” says Inderpreet Gill, a University of Toronto psychology student.
Whether they're logging on to class from their couch or hitting the lecture hall, we asked 10 readers across Canada to share the back-to-school outfit ideas and the styles they’ve been wearing on repeat during quarantine.