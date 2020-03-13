Thousands of post-secondary students across Canada are petitioning to close university and college campuses and move classes and exams online in an attempt to slow down the spread of coronavirus, which is now a global pandemic. Over 169,000 (and counting) people have signed an online petition to the Government of Canada. The petition was started by University of Waterloo student Ryan Han to address the “apathy from policy makers who underestimate” the risk associated with the virus. (Experts say social distancing — closing schools, avoiding large crowds — is one of the most-effective ways to reduce cases of COVID-19.) As of this afternoon, UofW has suspended all on-campus courses including in-person exams until the end of the term.
The University of British Columbia and University of Regina will be continuing with regularly scheduled classes but the situation is being closely monitored. In Quebec, both McGill and Concordia universities are closed today. McGill will remain closed for two more weeks, but Concordia will resume regular operation on Monday.
In Toronto, where there are 41 cases, just today, the University of Toronto, Ryerson University and York University announced the suspension of all in-person instruction. Courses will continue online. Meanwhile, elementary and secondary schools in Toronto and across Ontario will be shut down for two weeks after March Break, the Ontario government announced yesterday, and Quebec schools will also be closed for two weeks. Here are all the Canadian universities and colleges that are closed to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
COVID-19 has been declared a global pandemic. Go to the Public Health Agency of Canada website for the latest information on symptoms, prevention, and other resources.
