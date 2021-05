Inside The Secret World of Underground Pandemic Beauty Salons

It’s true that Canada's beauty industry has been hit hard by COVID. Over the past year, salons and nail salons in Ontario hot spots have been closed for over 200 days , with some businesses reporting as high as a 90% drop in income and 60% of people in the industry saying their career would be affected by COVID moving forward, the latter stat according to Salon Magazine . A predominant number of those affected by these closures are women, who make up 80% of the hairstylist industry and 81% of the beauty industry . Many of these service providers would prefer to be home and following guidelines (no matter how arbitrary they may appear to be; more on that below), but instead, with limited financial support from the government, some have to work out of sheer necessity — and sometimes desperation, which creates an inherent power imbalance between customers and service providers.