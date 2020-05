Salons Are Reopening Across Canada, But Getting Your Hair Cut Will Be Very Different

I understand the apprehension. Salons [in Calgary] were supposed to be allowed to open yesterday. But then they pushed it back. It was a bit of a shock. I thought for sure that I wasn't going back to work until August, if that. But, after talking to my colleagues and getting a ll the information from the government , I feel better. It's going to be a little weird. But we feel confident that we can do it. The scariest thing is that we only have one shot at this. As the salon industry begins to reopen , all eyes are on us since we’re one of the first in the country, so we have to be the leader and make sure that we do what's right. It's scary, but I'm also excited to get back in the groove of things.