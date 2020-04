I Gave Myself A Bob Haircut At Home – & The Result Surprised Me

Armed with my kitchen scissors (I know! I am sorry to all professional hairstylists, but desperate times call for desperate tools), I headed to the bathroom to rid myself of a good few inches. For those interested in the mechanics of my very rudimentary cut, I parted my hair down the middle, separated it into two bunches, and chopped straight across the bottom where my first layers started. Once the hair was all one length (just about), I pinned it up in layers across the head to see if it was even enough and worked my way through it until I was satisfied. I still have to blow-dry my hair post-wash as I have the remainder of my perm to tame, but since the chop I’ve been washing it once every three days, and using dry shampoo to keep on top of the roots. I find that my bob on day two and three is much better as it’s lived-in and less blow-dried, and becomes more naturally wavy and loose.