Just as the temperature drops, Alexa Chung gives us yet another reason to hate leaving our bed in the morning. Today, the designer is launching sleepwear for the first time under her eponymous label and boy, does it make hibernating all the more tempting.
The collection, AC Sleep, is the creative result of Chung's deep dive into what makes the perfect pyjama. Looking to historical references, the creative director drew inspiration from the likes of Victorian cotton nightgowns and oversized Dickensian shirts, creating a collection that recalls such cinematic sleepwear moments as Audrey Hepburn's Holly Golightly (that men's white shirt and blue eye mask will forever be our bedtime style goal) and Grandpa Joe's ankle-skimming white bed shirt in Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory.
Advertisement
At once nostalgic and contemporary, there are seven sets in total, coming in four colourways: pinstriped cornflower blue, brown paisley, pistachio, and Dijon yellow with contrast red piping. As well as two matching silk eye masks to ensure the best cat nap possible, there are two tie-up robes in the collection reminiscent of Hugh Hefner's '70s smoking jackets.
"I was always told that purchasing a good bed was a wise investment since you spend around a third of your life sleeping, and I’d like to think the same can be said about sleepwear," Chung says of the AC Sleep launch. "I have spent a considerable number of hours mastering the art of sleep and can now, much like a cat, fall asleep in pretty much any given place at any given time. For me, sleepwear felt like the next logical step in the brand’s offering."
To celebrate the launch, the designer is releasing a series all about slumber called 'Sleep Talking with Alexa Chung.' Episode one, 'Bediquette' starring actress Amber Anderson, can be viewed on Chung's YouTube channel from 5pm today. Here's a sneak preview of what's to come...
While we'll be hard-pressed to leave the comfort of our bed when wearing these pyjamas, we'll be teaming the paisley shirts with leather trousers and Mary Jane heels for party season and, come summer, pairing the green camisoles with true blue denim and chunky sandals. Trust Chung to have every aspect of our wardrobe covered. Now, we're off for forty winks.
Advertisement