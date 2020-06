This Is How COVID-19 Is Changing Going To The Nail Salon

Clients have always booked online, but now they get an email describing all of the procedures they have to follow. We call 24 hours prior to confirm and we do a phone screening [for COVID-19] . They have to have a mask on before entering. We’ve had to close down our waiting room, so when they arrive, we ask them to stand outside and wave at us. They wait outside until the technician is fully prepared for them to come in, meaning that the station is fully sanitized and sterilized. That takes about 15 minutes after every appointment. In addition to cleaning the station, which we’ve always done, technicians wipe down any surfaces, door handles, the POS machine, the bathroom, retail products. We do not take cash anymore. We take clients’ credit card information when we book an appointment to secure a reservation. Most clients prefer to charge it that way.