According to Percival , the answer is yes, if you actually know where you should be cutting.The cuticle is the layer of translucent skin that is shed from the underside of the eponychium —that's the living skin that protects the nail plate from bacteria — as the nail grows. “Since this tissue is dead, most of it can be safely cut or filed off," says Percival. "Doing so will make that area look clean and help improve the adhesion of polish and keep the nails healthy.” The adage, "Never cut the cuticle," comes from the fact that people often get the living eponychium and the dead skin of the cuticle confused.If you do cut your cuticles, there are techniques you should keep in mind. Editorial manicurist Jin Soon Choi tells Refinery29 she doesn’t like to cut cuticles, but it if she does, she doesn't cut everything off. “I don’t recommend cutting all the way, because there is a chance that the cuticle will peel off and cause pain,” she says. “If someone has thin cuticles, trim only on the sides. If someone has very thick cuticles, cut some off so only a thin line of cuticle remains. This protects against infection.”