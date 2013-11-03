We like to think of our cuticles as the gateway to our nails. So, considering our love of lacquer, we want to be sure those gates are gleaming. But, in a world of endless balms, oils, and tools intended specifically to care for our nail beds, it's not always easy to know where to start. Go at them without the proper prep work, and you can suffer the consequences. Aesthetics aside, if cared for improperly, cuticles can become an entry point for harmful bacteria. No, thanks.