The $28 Face Scrub Halle Berry Swears By For At-Home Facials

As the world grapples with the overwhelming impact of the coronavirus pandemic, celebrities are doing all they can to promote positivity during these uncertain times. Rita Wilson, who tested positive for COVID-19, showed off her rap skills on Instagram; Miley Cyrus kicked off a daily live talk show; and musicians like John Legend and Chris Martin are live streaming concerts from their homes.
Many celebrities are also using this time to showcase their favorite methods of self-care as a way to manage anxiety from the coronavirus. This past weekend, Halle Berry — who rarely gives us a peek into her beauty routine — documented her simple and effective at-home facial regimen to encourage fans. "Today, I’m doing something I’ve never really done before, especially for you — I’ll be sharing my 4 step at-home facial routine, from my house, on IGTV," she wrote in her caption — much to the delight of curious followers who have long wanted to know her skin-care secrets.
Berry's nearly six-minute video — which she says was a special "quarantine edition" of her “Fitness Friday” series — breaks down her four-step routine: cleanse, exfoliate, mask, and moisturize. Berry thanked those who were social distancing and encouraged them to “really enjoy that extra time to comfort and pamper yourself.”
During the video, there's one product in particular that stands out: the Ole Henriksen Pore-Balance™ Facial Sauna Scrub, which rings in at $28. She notes that the exfoliant feels like “grains of sand” and has a pleasant and calming “eucalyptus-y” scent. “It’s attacking all this dry, dead skin,” Berry explains as she massages the scrub across her face and onto her neck. “It consistently stays one of my favorites.”
Happy #FitnessFriday Quarantine Edition! To all those practicing #SocialDistancing, I thank you from the bottom of my heart for the duty you are serving to your community. Things have been especially crazy, and self-care is an absolute essential right now. So today, I’m doing something I’ve never really done before, especially for you - I’ll be sharing my 4 step at-home facial routine, live from my house. Hope that y’all can participate and really enjoy that extra time to comfort and pamper yourself. You absolutely deserve it. Happy Friday! ♥️
Berry isn't the only celebrity turning to skin care as a form of self care during this time — stars like January Jones and Dua Lipa have also been sharing their favorite face masks and nighttime routines, including bubble baths, wine, and LED light treatments. It's a reminder of the power of beauty during uncertain times, and a call to everyone to do their part, stay home, and be kind to yourselves.
COVID-19 has been declared a global pandemic. Go to the CDC website for the latest information on symptoms, prevention, and other resources.
